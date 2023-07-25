Trooper hurt after using cruiser to stop wrong-way driver on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was hurt Monday night after stopping a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The trooper responded after reports a driver in a white car was going west on the eastbound lanes of I-4 in Orange County around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers worked with Orange County deputies and Orlando police to secure the area and attempt to stop the driver.

One trooper attempted to stop the wrong-way driver’s path with lights and sirens on, but was hit in the process.

The wrong-way driver eventually collided with a tree after crashing into the FHP cruiser.

The driver, a 498-year-old Arizona woman, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

The 22-year-old trooper was taken to AdventHealth to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

