Low-pressure system could bring increased rain chances to Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two systems that are moving through the western Atlantic.

The first system, Invest 95L, continues to struggle with any sort of development.

Tropical development looks unlikely for Invest 95L and is now down to around 10%.

Regardless, the system is approaching the Windward Islands and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Lesser Antilles.

The next watch area, which is a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda also has limited chances of developing.

More likely, it will remain a sloppy low-pressure system that will give us a slighting increased chance for rain into the weekend.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor both storm systems and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

