Tropical wave near Caribbean has lower chance of development this week

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Don has been slowly moving through the northern Atlantic over the last week.

Don is forecast to drastically weaken Monday and could become a post-tropical system before the end of the day.

Another system is a tropical wave near the Caribbean called Invest 95-L.

That system remains a weak low-presser system that is very disorganized.

The wave could see some gradual development this week.

The system has around a 20% chance of tropical formation.

