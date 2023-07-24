Tropical wave near Caribbean has lower chance of development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Tropical Storm Don has been slowly moving through the northern Atlantic over the last week.
Don is forecast to drastically weaken Monday and could become a post-tropical system before the end of the day.
TODAY: Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins
Another system is a tropical wave near the Caribbean called Invest 95-L.
That system remains a weak low-presser system that is very disorganized.
Watch: Scattered storms to keep Central Florida slightly cooler Monday
The wave could see some gradual development this week.
The system has around a 20% chance of tropical formation.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group