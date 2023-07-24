Scattered storms to keep Central Florida slightly cooler Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a hot and stormy weekend, Central Florida will be a bit cooler Monday.

The slight cooldown will be due to increased rain and storm activity.

Forecast data shows scattered showers and storms will start early Monday.

TODAY: Florida’s tax-free back-to-school holiday begins

Daytime high temperatures will hit the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heat index values will peak near 100 to 102 degrees.

As of Monday morning, there are no heat advisories for Central Florida.

Read: Fin-natic experience: SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium kicks off ‘Summer of Sharks’

Parts of South Florida will still be dealing with dangerous heat Monday.

The next few days will see high temperatures in the upper 80s and a 50% chance of afternoon storms.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group