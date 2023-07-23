Fin-natic experience: SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium kicks off ‘Summer of Sharks’

ORLANDO, Fla. — This month, explore underwater conservation and learn more about sharks at the SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.

The aquarium will start its annual Summer of Sharks event just in time for Shark Week on Sunday, July 23.

Visitors will learn about some rare species of sharks, including the Zebra, Epaulette, Bonnethead, White Spotted Bamboo, and Coral Catshark.

And SEA LIFE Orlando wants guests to understand that not all apex predators look like they do in the movies.

Visitors can upgrade their tickets for a deep-dive experience, allowing them to swim with sharks and manta rays through virtual reality.

Guests can go on a behind-the-scenes look at what experts are doing to help sea life and how communities can do their part by keeping beaches safe for aquatic animals.

Each visitor who participates in the session will receive a real shark tooth.

The event will end on Aug. 27.

Tickets can be purchased at SEA LIFE Orlando or by clicking here.

