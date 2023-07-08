Children explore sea life with Crayola Experience Orlando ocean-themed attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you or your family are fascinated with the ocean, Crayola Experience Orlando has a new themed attraction to explore.

Children can submerse themselves in the OceanX takeover at the Florida Mall with a limited-time immersive experience.

Guests will use their imagination as they learn about the deep sea and marine animals.

OceanX is a global nonprofit ocean exploration organization that uses digital media and scientific research to educate and connect people with the ocean.

Families can embark on an expedition with the following activities:

· Build an ocean landscape at an interactive 3-D sand table.

· Get their creativity glowing in a blacklight coral cove.

· Take an “underwater” photo in a Crayola OceanX Sub.

· Learn about undersea wonders and conservation efforts.

· Play ocean-themed games on an interactive floor.

· Melt and mold a crayon into a seahorse or shark.

· Measure up to the largest hammerhead in the sea with a 20-foot photo opportunity.

The creative experience will be open through Aug. 14, and entry is included with admission.

Click here for ticket prices and more information.

