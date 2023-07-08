Race to the finish line: NASCAR & Powerball team up for lottery ticket promotion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery launched a new Powerball ticket promotion this week with NASCAR fans in mind.

Players can enter their purchased tickets, even if it’s not a winning ticket, for a chance to win $1 million and a VIP trip to the NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Railway.

These tickets are part of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff Bonus Play.

Fifty Florida players will be selected on Aug. 2, and 16 semi-finalists will be announced at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26.

Those finalists will be entered into drawings around the time of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and the final drawing will be at the NASCAR Championship Weekend.

The promotion will last until July 31.

