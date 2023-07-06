Powerball: Florida store sells $1 million second-tier prize in Wednesday’s drawing

ORLANDO, Fla. — While no one won the big prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, three people won $1 million, and one ticket was sold in Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Wednesday night’s Powerball winning numbers were 68-17-24-62-48 with a red Powerball number of 23.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot soars to $590 million

The Florida Lottery announced that a second-tier prize was drawn last night.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold at the Exprezo, 5070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Loxahatchee, a town about 17 miles west of Palm Beach.

According to Powerball, the odds of getting all five numbers right without the Powerball is 1 in 11,688,053.52.

Read: Florida residents collect more than $31 million in unclaimed property in June

Other second-tier winning tickets were sold in New York and Ohio.

Powerball’s main jackpot went unclaimed Wednesday and is now estimated at $590 million.

The next drawing is Saturday, July 8.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group