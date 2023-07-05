Florida Lottery unveils new scratch-off games with big prizes in July

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scratch, and you maybe be lucky enough to win $250,000 dollars every year for the rest of your life.

On July 3rd, the Florida Lottery launched four new scratch-off games called YEAR FOR LIFE. Customers can purchase the latest games, ranging in price from $1 to $10.

The $10 game, $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE features more than 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-3.33.

The $5 game, $150,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE features more than 9.5 million winning tickets and $132.6 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $150,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-3.95.

The $2 game, $50,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, features more than 8.4 million winning tickets and $52 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $50,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-4.43.

The $25,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE features more than 4.7 million winning tickets and $14.7 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $25,000 a year for life! The overall odds are 1-in-4.96.

Additionally, beginning July 3 – August 26, 2023, players can enter CASH4LIFE® Draw game tickets, and non-winning Year For LIfe Scratch-Off tickets can be entered into the Free Ride & Fuel for Life Bonus Play Promotion '

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

