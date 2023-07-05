Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Monday night DeLand shooting

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Police have made an arrest in connection to a Monday night shooting where a man was shot in the head.

Police said 16-year-old Tywon Jamal Patton was taken into custody on Tuesday following a brief foot chase.

Patton is believed to be involved in the shooting stemming from an argument between several parties, including the victim.

Officers said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Enclave at Pine Oaks Apartments, located at 508 Harrison Place Drive.

Police said a man shot into an occupied vehicle before running away. Officers said a man in the car was shot in the head and airlifted to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach in critical condition.

No update on the victim has been released.

Patton was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he will be held pending further legal proceedings.

The 16-year-old is facing the following charges: aggravated battery with a firearm; robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

