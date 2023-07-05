Orange County deputies investigate Tuesday night shooting, victim found in car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man in the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. at the Intersection of Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive.

When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot.

The man, in his 20s, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said it is early in the investigation and have not released any other information at this time.

