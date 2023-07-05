OIA’s Terminal C getting new pedestrian with help of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

ORLANDO, Fla. — The next step in a project aimed at customer convenience at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C is moving forward after COVID-19 halted its plans.

During a meeting in June, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board voted to award the contract to build the Multimodal Connector Pedestrian Bridge and Rental Car Lobby to The Weitz Company LLC.

The pedestrian bridge will provide people convenient access to Terminal C, the Train Station, the Terminal Link people mover connector to the North Terminal and Parking Garage C.

“More importantly, as we implement this pedestrian bridge, are the number of items we put back, including the moving walkways, building out the rental car lobby the way it needed to be and using a new procurement process that got us to the best technical with the lowest price,” said GOAA CEO Kevin. “Immediately after opening Terminal C we started on the procurement for this. We were very fortunate in working with Washington to get federal funds to help support this expansion.”

The bridge was initially scheduled to be part of Terminal C Phase 1, but was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal funding was secured after the passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allowing the Aviation Authority to update its Capital Improvement Plan to include the Ground Transportation Facility (GTF) Pedestrian Bridge Program.

The new bridge will be approximately 450 feet of an elevated, enclosed and air-conditioned pedestrian walkway and adjacent rental car lobby area.

The project will cost $113,293,387, with funding coming from several sources including FAA BIL Grants, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Grants and Customer Facility Charges.

The project will also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide accessibility for all individuals, including four moving walkways, elevators, escalators and stairs to navigate between the two facilities, according to a news release.

