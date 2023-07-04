Here’s what’s next for Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s Orlando expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A little more than two weeks after Chicago-based Potbelly Sandwich Shop revealed its first Central Florida location, an executive for the growing sandwich chain told Orlando Business Journal its original six-unit franchise agreement here is “probably just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Florida is a hotbed for us,” said John Beckley, Potbelly’s vice president of franchise development, adding that the company is “100%” looking for additional franchisees in the Orlando market.

The growth of the chain — a subsidiary of parent company Potbelly Corp. (Nasdaq: PBPB) — is important, as each new Potbelly Sandwich Shop represents an initial investments of between $594,950 and $899,700 and typically employs 20-30 people.

Read: Lease signed for 1st location of Potbelly Sandwich Shop; see where

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.





©2023 Cox Media Group