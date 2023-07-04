Local

Here’s what’s next for Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s Orlando expansion

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski

Potbelly Sandwich Shop The first lease has been signed in the market expansion of Potbelly Sandwich Shop into metro Orlando. (Potbelly Sandwich Shop)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A little more than two weeks after Chicago-based Potbelly Sandwich Shop revealed its first Central Florida location, an executive for the growing sandwich chain told Orlando Business Journal its original six-unit franchise agreement here is “probably just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Florida is a hotbed for us,” said John Beckley, Potbelly’s vice president of franchise development, adding that the company is “100%” looking for additional franchisees in the Orlando market.

The growth of the chain — a subsidiary of parent company Potbelly Corp. (Nasdaq: PBPB) — is important, as each new Potbelly Sandwich Shop represents an initial investments of between $594,950 and $899,700 and typically employs 20-30 people.

