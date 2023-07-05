A Lego-inspired burger pop-up is headed to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Lego-inspired temporary burger restaurant experience — one that will cost $47 per person for a custom burger and a drink — is coming to a yet-to-be-announced location at or near Orlando International Airport.

Read: Tuesday set global record for hottest day ever

Tickets are on sale now for Brick Burger-Orlando, a pop-up experience on Sept. 2-3 somewhere on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard in Orlando. The event invites you to “unleash your creativity and build your burger masterpiece,” allowing diners to choose from a selection of colorful Lego brick-shaped menu items including beef patty, crispy chicken fillet or a veggie option, according to the event website.

Along with building your own burger, the experience also will include colorful Lego-themed furniture, walls and a brick-building station, according to the website. Check out the photo gallery above to get a sneak peek at what will be offered at the experience.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Video: Legoland’s ‘LEGO Friends Weekends’ return this month





©2023 Cox Media Group