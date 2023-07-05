Help wanted: Marion County Public Schools to host hiring fair

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers, support staff, and other employees are in demand for the upcoming school year in Marion County, district officials said.

In order to fill hundreds of job vacancies, Marion County Public Schools will hold its second annual Hometown Hiring Career Fair on July 19.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these three schools:

Fort King Middle, located at 545 NE 17 Avenue, Ocala, FL 34470

Lake Weir Middle, located at 10220 SE Sunset Harbor Road., Summerfield, FL 34491

Marion Oaks Elementary, located at 280 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala, FL 34473

The district said interviews will be conducted on-site and noted that last year, of the more than 300 people who attended the job fair, 112 were hired on the spot.

In addition to teaching positions, job openings include afterschool program workers and team members for the district’s custodial, food service, and transportation departments.

If you’re interested to start the application process in advance of the Hometown Hiring Career Fair, click here.

