Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream enters its Taylor Swift era with limited-edition flavor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream is in its Taylor Swift era.

The ice cream shop is offering up a Taylor Swift-inspired flavor to make this summer a little less cruel – at least for one day only.

On Friday, the blank space in their flavor lineup will be filled by Taylor’s Chai Cookie, a flavor inspired by the pop singer’s chai cookie recipe.

The flavor features vanilla cookie ice cream mixed with traditional chai spices and topped with nutmeg icing.

Just like her concert tickets, this flavor is likely to sell out. You can purchase it at Kelly’s scoop shops on Friday starting at 3 p.m. until it runs out.

