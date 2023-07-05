9 tips to prevent dehydration in extreme heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Feels-like temperatures in Central Florida are cusping into the triple digits. That means it’s important to keep your safety in mind if you’re going to be outside.

Keeping hydrated is part of that.

Here are 9 tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to prevent dehydration in the heat:

1. Drink plenty of fluids, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. By the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind in fluid replacement.

2. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks, as these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.

3. Avoid very cold drinks because they can cause stomach cramps.

4. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

5. Do not drink more than 48 ounces per hour. Drinking too much water or other fluids (sports drinks, energy drinks, etc.) can cause a medical emergency because the salt concentration in the blood becomes too low.

6. When working in the heat, drink 1 cup (8 ounces) of water every 15–20 minutes. This translates to 24–32 ounces per hour.

7. Drinking at shorter intervals is more effective than drinking large amounts infrequently.

8. Most people need several hours to drink enough fluids to replace what they have lost through sweat. The sooner you start, the less strain you place on your body from dehydration.

9. Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.

