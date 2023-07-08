Legoland announces dates, details for Brick-or-Treat

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida has announced they’re building toward something spooky for the whole family this Halloween.

The Polk County theme park has officially announced dates for this year’s Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party event.

The time has come 🎃 Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party is roaring back to life on select Saturdays & Sundays the... Posted by LEGOLAND Florida on Thursday, July 6, 2023

The event runs Sept. 16, 23 and 30, and Saturdays and Sundays in October.

This year, Brick or Treat will feature new shows, more candy and other surprises. Costumes are encouraged.

The event is included with general park admission and select annual passes.

