Rise and shine: Enjoy breakfast with Peppa Pig this summer

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new dining experience featuring a character with a special oink is open for families to enjoy.

Breakfast with Peppa debuted Friday at the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park at LEGOLAND Florida Resort in Winter Haven.

Children can indulge in a preschooler-friendly buffet with breakfast dishes like waffles, fresh fruit and scrambled eggs.

Adults can choose from chicken apple links, plant-based overnight oats and a signature breakfast sandwich.

Peppa Pig and her family will appear at Miss Rabbit’s Diner for hugs and photos.

The breakfast is only available for a limited time on Fridays and Saturdays.

Breakfast with Peppa includes exclusive early entry into other activities, including Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, and playtime in the nearby play areas.

Ticket prices per child (ages 2 to 9) are $34.99 and $44.99 per adult (ages 10 and up).

Guests younger than 2 have free tickets.

Sam-day park admission is required and sold separately.

