Deputies search for 14-year-old reported missing out of Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Aiden Creech, a 14-year-old boy, is reported missing after last being seen on August 18, 2025, in Sorrento, Florida.

Aiden was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts.

He is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair, blue eyes, and roughly 180 pounds.

If you have any information about Aiden’s location, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or reach out to CRIMELINE.

