Heavy rain leads to severe flooding, road washouts in Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are assessing the damage left behind after heavy rain devastated parts of Lake County on Sunday.

The city of Eustis was hit by a severe rainstorm on Sunday evening, receiving an estimated 14 to 17 inches of rain in just five hours, causing significant flooding and damage.

The north side of Eustis was heavily affected, with dozens of evacuations taking place throughout the city.

Roads were washed out, including Hazzard Street and Prescott.

Mount Dora’s Donnelly Street was reported to be gone due to the flooding, along with a number of cars that were flooded out by the storm.

Firefighters warned residents to stay home as roads, both big and small, were shut down due to the flooding.

City leaders planned to survey the damage throughout the day on Monday, as some roads were being repaired overnight.

