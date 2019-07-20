0 Deputies search for gunman after random shooting during rush hour traffic in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies said two cars were hit by bullets in what appears to be a random shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday during the morning rush hour near Ronald Reagan Boulevard, between Dog Track Road and 436.

Deputies are examining some of the bullets they recovered at the scene and asking anybody with information to call them.

TRENDING NOW:

One of the victims said he is shaken but glad he and his family are OK.

"Just, uh, gut-wrenching when you get out of the car and see a hole in the seat where he would sit at," said victim Cory High.

High shared photos showing bullet holes in his Honda CRV. The shots were fired as he was on the way to work.

His was one of two cars that got hit by bullets around 8:15 a.m.

None of the people in the cars was hit by the bullets, but it was a close call.

"When I looked at the trajectory of the bullet that was in there, I saw it had gone through the back seat, where my son would normally sit at, and into the headrest,” High said.

The bullet was lodged in the passenger seat, and a second bullet went through the bumper and hit the wheel well.

Crimeline has put signs in the area offering a $1,000 reward for information.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it is increasing patrols in the area.

Deputies have not named any suspects, but they're hoping to get the shooter or shooters off the streets before somebody gets hurt or worse.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.