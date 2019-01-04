0 Deputies: Search ongoing for man who threatened to kill ex-girlfriend, her family

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are searching for a man they said threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her family.

Deputies said the suspect, Maximo Flores, has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

The victim told deputies this all stemmed from a fight about Flores getting his things out of her house.

“Right now, he's facing the charges of written threats to kill and aggravated assault domestic violence,” said Jacob Ruiz, with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant, Osceola County deputies said they were called out to Flores' ex-girlfriend's house on Brookstone Drive on Sunday.

It was then deputies found out about the alleged threats to his ex-girlfriend.

The arrest warrant said after the search for Flores started, the threats continued.

The victim told deputies he messaged her on Facebook, saying he was going to kill her and writing, "If I don't kill myself I'll make sure you're dead before I go to prison."

“The issue here is really domestic violence,” Ruiz said. “It's probably the most common violent crime we see in our communities, and it's probably one of the most dangerous.”

WANTED PERSON

Maximo A. Flores DOB: 8/31/86

Charges: Written Threats to Kill & Aggravated Stalking

Subject has a history of violence and is considered dangerous

If whereabouts are known or any information call 911 immediately or

Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 pic.twitter.com/X1JeDoXzGF — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) January 3, 2019

Records show this is not Flores' first time behind bars in Osceola County.

The county provided arrest documents that show Flores has been jail 16 times since 2014.

Some of his past charges include battery, domestic violence and identity theft.

The Sheriff's Office said if he's caught, Flores could face up to five years behind bars.

