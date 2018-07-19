Deputies: Seminole County man arrested on 20 counts of child porn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 54-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies searched Timothy Kevin Curran's Cook Lane home in Seminole County's Goldenrod neighborhood, where they seized hundreds of pieces of evidence, including hard drives, memory cards and thumb drives, Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Kealing said.
Investigators said they began their investigation July 10.
Curran was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in lieu of a $700,000 bail.
"This investigation is ongoing and Curran could face additional charges," Kealing said. "Based upon evidence found in the home and statements made by the defendant, there is additional concern Curran may have had inappropriate contact with children."
A woman who asked to not be identified said she saw 15 to 20 unmarked Sheriff's Office vehicles in the neighborhood.
"It's hard to take right now. I can't even process it," she said. "It rocks me to my core. It's scary, and it makes you think what other type of people are out there? And how close are they to your children?"
No other details were given.
Anyone with information questions or concerns about Curran may call the Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.
