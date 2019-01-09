0 Deputies: Taser brings Volusia County carjacker's crime spree to a halt

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after he went on a crime spree across Volusia County, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called shortly after 4 p.m. to Bunnell and Coleman roads in the Seville neighborhood after Anthony Gunther was seen trying to burglarize a vehicle.

The victim fired a gunshot to spook Gunther, who drove away in an SUV that had been stolen from Holly Hill earlier Tuesday, investigators said.

Minutes later, deputies said they were called to a vehicle burglary at a nearby Kangaroo Express gas station, and Gunther drove away in the same SUV.

Several minutes thereafter, deputies said they were called to North Center Street in Pierson, where Gunther abandoned the SUV and stole a Jaguar car. They said someone in a Sheriff's Office helicopter spotted him.

Investigators said deputies twice deployed stop sticks on the stolen car, but Gunther kept driving it until he abandoned the car near County Road 3 and State Road 40 in Barberville.

"There, Gunther tried to carjack a victim in a black Ford F-150, but deputies were closing in on him," said Andrew Gant, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. "A deputy deployed a Taser on Gunther to stop the carjacking, and Gunther was taken into custody."

No one was injured.

Investigators said Gunther will be booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach, but they have not said with what he has been charged.

Deputies said they will release more details about the crime spree Wednesday.

