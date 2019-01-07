Couple runs out on $10K hotel tab in Florida Keys, sheriff's office says

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A couple racked up more than $10,000 at a Florida Keys hotel and then fled, authorities said.
Lee Roe, 36, and Ashley Roe, 34, were arrested Saturday on charges of failing to pay a $10,155.09 hotel tab at the Hampton Inn on Overseas Highway, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the couple stayed at the Hampton Inn on five separate occasions from October through December. The hotel manager said the Roes didn't have to provide a credit card initially because they checked in through the hotel's reward program.
“The manager stated guests who are part of the program do not have to initially provide credit card information when they check into the hotel and are only required to show photo ID,” a news release stated.
However, the couple later provided a credit card, which authorities said was stolen.
The Roes were arrested at a home near mile marker 100 and charged with grand theft of at least $10,000.
