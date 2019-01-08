SunPass warns customers about scam targeting drivers with past-due tolls

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation and SunPass are warning customers about a scam targeting drivers with past-due tolls.
FDOT officials said in a release that unauthorized attempts are being made by third-parties to solicit payment of past due tolls using the email address: SunPassNotice@ezpass-collections.net.
The emails read: “Please find the attached invoice for past due tolls that have been charged to your SunPass account. Failure to pay will result in a summons for court appearance within 30 days.”
Officials warn that the emails are not associated with SunPass, and the solicitations include a link to an alleged invoice. FDOT said the sender is identified as, “Sun Pass Collections Inc,” or “Sun Pass Collections Inc Linebargar Goggen Blaiir, LLP.”
“Please be aware that FTE does not send toll invoices through email. Official toll invoices are sent only through U.S. mail. The official and only website to make payment is www.SunPass.com. www.TollByPlate.com will also route customers to www.SunPass.com,” the release said.
Anyone who may have received an unauthorized solicitation can file a complaint with the FBI's Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.
Anyone with questions regarding their account can visit SunPass.com or contact the SunPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).
