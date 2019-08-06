0 Deputy changes car battery for senior citizen stranded on Polk County road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - With all the negative stories circulating on social media, it's heartwarming to read about strangers being kind to those in need.

Citizen Manda Lynn shared a story on the Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page describing an act of kindness by Deputy Rafael Rodriguez toward a senior citizen who was stranded on the side of the road.

"After a long day at work, he saw that someone was broken down on the side of the road, so instead of driving by, he stopped in his own private vehicle, and went way above and beyond to help," Lynn wrote.

Rodriguez, who works at the South County Jail, drove the senior citizen to a store to get a battery for the man's car.

"He did this not for publicity, not as an officer of the law, but as a human being. He did this after he got off a long day at work and helped a stranger," Lynn wrote.

Rodriguez drove his private vehicle to his home and gathered tools to install the battery, the post said.

"We know our deputies are out there every day doing extraordinary things, and we don't usually hear about them," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a post.

Lynn thanked Rodriguez for going "above and beyond the call" to help a stranger.

Deputy Rodriguez works @ So County Jail in #Frostproof. He stopped to help a stranded motorist on his way home from a long 12-hr shift. He's today's #AmbassadorOfGoodwill. We're so proud of him & our 1,000 other deputies. Read the full story on our FB pg https://t.co/GwkLID6JsA pic.twitter.com/xonHwKflIV — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) August 5, 2019

