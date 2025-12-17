Deputies surprise pregnant inmate with heartwarming baby shower before giving birth

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — On December 11, Taylor, an inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Kingston Ryder. The baby weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

Taylor, who was six months pregnant at the time of her arrest in August, is now involved in the SMART Program for rehabilitation. This initiative is designed to support her in turning her life around during her time in incarceration.

While Taylor is unable to care for her, a caring family from Vermont has been granted temporary guardianship to look after Kingston. Taylor aims to finish her treatment in the SMART Program and expects to be released next year.

Once she successfully completes the program, Taylor will reunite with Kingston and participate in an outpatient treatment program that will allow her to care for him as she continues her rehabilitation.

Before Kingston was born, deputies and the SMART team arranged a surprise baby shower for Taylor, using their personal funds to purchase gifts.

Master Detention Deputy Justine Crego and Deputy Danielle Boyer spearheaded this event to mark the special occasion.

