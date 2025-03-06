DeSantis asks Florida lawmakers to extend vaccine mandate protections

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Tampa this week about vaccine mandates, warning that key protections for Floridians could soon expire.

He said rules blocking mandates for mRNA vaccines, like the COVID-19 shot, were passed in 2021 but will end in June unless state lawmakers renew them.

Desantis urged the legislature to act, saying the state should continue protecting personal choice.

“This will also, if this sunset happens it will also allow schools and higher ed to be able to institute some of these mRNA mandates,” DeSantis said.

The state legislature started its session on Tuesday.

