DeSantis, Florida officials announce invalid driver’s licenses after immigration law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles on Wednesday announced a list of types of driver’s licenses from Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont that are invalid in Florida under a new law targeting undocumented immigrants.

The prohibited licenses mostly offer limited driving privileges to undocumented immigrants while not being considered valid identification.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said on its website that the list “unavoidably is evolving, may change due to the revision of driver license issuance requirements in other states, and will be updated periodically.”

The new law (SB 1718), which took effect Saturday, includes a series of changes, such as stepping up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, cracking down on people who bring undocumented immigrants into Florida and collecting data about whether hospital patients are in the country legally.

