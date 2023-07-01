‘Destructive’: Central Florida communities protest new immigration laws that take effect Saturday

WINTER PARK, Fla. — As new laws take effect across Florida, people stand in solidarity and protest for the groups impacted by the changes.

People protested across the state on Saturday, including some gatherings in Central Florida highlighting the immigration laws.

In Winter Park, people gathered to protest against the changes that disenfranchise vulnerable populations.

Attendees said they are rallying for their rights to exist, love and dream.

Read: Florida’s new immigration law takes effect July 1: What does that means for families & businesses?

“We are feeling Florida is like a non-welcome place right now,” said Linda Perez, a community leader in Tampa Bay. “Not just for immigrants, for everyone. This is not Florida. We’re the Sunshine State.”

People gathered early this morning in Orlando to travel to Miami, as they will join other community organizations to fight back.

“I think we need to show solidarity with our brothers and sisters,” said Lorraine Tuliano, an Orlando activist.

Read: Families leaving Florida amid new immigration laws

The new immigration laws vary.

Employers with over 25 workers must use e-verify to check their staff’s immigration status.

Hospitals that accept Medicaid must ask for their patients’ immigration status before being admitted.

And there are felony charges for knowingly transporting people in the country illegally across state lines into Florida.

Read: Local Puerto Rican organization helps undocumented people ahead of new immigration law

Trini Quiroz is an Orlando resident who immigrated from South America 60 years ago. She said she wants to help others immigrate the right way, and that is what she is advocating for them.

“I am for everyone that wants to be in the place where it’s the beacon for better than what they have,” Quiroz said.

Quiroz said immigrants’ work are jobs others do not want to do, like on farms and in hotels.

She said those workers should not be judged.

“Hate is not constructive; it’s destructive,” Quiroz said. “Kindness and compassion and human empathy (are) what makes this country great.”

VIDEO: New immigration bill takes effect July 1; what it means for Florida families and businesses. Florida's newest immigration bill is set to take effect on July 1. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group