New immigration rules take effect July 1; what that means for Florida families and businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Protests and labor strikes have been held across Florida as the state’s newest immigration bill is set to take effect on July 1.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

For the last month, attorneys like Frank Symphorien-Saavedra have been working to prepare for it.

“What it does is create panic.” Symphorien said of the law. “That’s really what it’s doing for a lot of the immigrant population.”

READ: Supreme Court rejects affirmative action, limits race as factor in college admissions

Symphorien says the final version of the bill doesn’t do much, lacking much of the teeth lawmakers initially put into it.

It requires companies with 25 or more employees to use E-Verify to determine someone’s immigration status, criminalizes bringing an undocumented person into Florida, and asks hospitals to check someone’s immigration status for data-gathering purposes.

Florida is now the largest state in the Union to make E-Verify mandatory for employment. pic.twitter.com/RGjw35awqK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 10, 2023

READ: Sheriff: 9 ‘online predators’ arrested for traveling to meet with minors in Osceola County

The fear created by the law and the misinformation around it has caused families to pack up and leave the state, leading to some Republican lawmakers being caught on camera admitting the law is only meant to scare-and begging workers to stay.

“There are tens if not hundreds of small businesses that are calling every day trying to understand what the law does,” Gov. Ron DeSantis explained. “Trying to figure out if there’s any ways for them to maintain their employees that they’ve had forever.”

READ: Former Parkland school resource officer who failed to confront gunman in 2018 found not guilty

The Governor’s team says the state is trying to protect Florida’s citizens and ensure there’s enough job opportunities. He’s using immigration as a wedge issue to contrast his platform with President Biden’s.

Symphorien says lawsuits are expected when the law goes into effect.

“I myself am working with a few national organizations that are looking at the bill closely,” Symphorien said. “And looking at several areas that are encroaching on the federal authority to govern immigration laws.”

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group