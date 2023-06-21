Local Puerto Rican organization helps undocumented people ahead of new immigration law

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local group is coming together to help Central Florida’s immigrant community better understand and prepare for Florida’s new immigration law.

Governor Ron DeSantis called Senate Bill 1718 the strongest anti-illegal immigrant legislation in the country.

When the bill passed, many undocumented people spoke out about their fears and how they would face uncertainty.

The non-profit Mi Familia Vota is helping cross the language barrier for those who need it and trying to vote for policies against initiatives like the bill.

Read: Immigrants, supporters skip work to protest Florida immigration law

Yesica Ramirez said that by working with the farmworker’s association and being an immigrant herself, she believes the impacts of SB 1718 will be terrible for some people.

Ramirez said that even though the law does not take effect until July 1, people are already scared, nervous and anxious.

Puerto Rican businesses and leaders are teaming up to help those who are undocumented.

Read: New Florida immigration law may hurt state’s construction industry

Mi Familia Vota’s goal is to mobilize the Puerto Rican vote in the area and clear up misinformation from the recent bill.

“They have a reason to be fearful, but they are also saying a lot of things that aren’t based on fact,” said Suhan Rosario of Mi Familia Vota.

SB 1718 cracks down on businesses that hire undocumented workers and requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask about a person’s immigration status.

Read: Central Florida immigrant community members say they fear impact of new immigration law

“I read somewhere that the government can go into your bank account and take your money -- that’s not how it works,” Rosario said.

There’s also confusion over who gets hit with a felony for driving with an undocumented person, but you are only penalized if you drive them into the state as a human smuggling charge.

Ramirez said another common misconception is that undocumented people won’t be able to call the police for a crime without risking deportation.

Read: Organizations gather in Sanford to rally against immigration legislation in Florida

The groups hope to fight the law by clarifying and fighting from the voting booth.

“We are present,” Rosario said. “And we’re not leaving our fellow Latinos behind.”

The group had its first meeting this week and will begin reaching out to lawmakers next month to see how they can get them involved.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group