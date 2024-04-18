DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida schools to teach ‘dangers of communism’

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — Students from kindergarten to high school will soon be taught the history of communism.

Gov. DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday requiring the curriculum to be taught in schools.

DeSantis said the lessons will have to be age-appropriate and include various topics related to communism.

The governor says he wants students to know about the atrocities committed under communist regimes.

“We are committed to telling the truth about this ideology,” DeSantis said. “We are going to make sure people have a very accurate understanding of the human carnage that has resulted from communist regimes throughout history.”

The state education department will be tasked with creating the academic standards for lessons.

Those will start being taught during the 2026 to 2027 school year.

