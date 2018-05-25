Despite rainy weekend, fans ready for Country 500 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Country music fans are hitting the road to the Daytona International Speedway Friday for the third annual Country 500 music festival.
Fans will enjoy a weekend filled with music, games, food and a Ferris wheel, and the rain isn’t going to stop them.
"It's Florida. It rains a lot,” said fan Darrell Goddard. "It's really nice. It's just fun to actually walk around because people say, ‘Come on in and have a good time with us.’ You get to visit with everybody."
Country music fans said they are looking forward to the big-name acts to hit the stage.
"I'm looking forward to Chris Stapleton, Toby Keith, .38 Special, A Thousand Horses. I just like country music," fan Nathan Rechicher said. “(I’m) just hoping the tropical storm goes either east or west of us and it will leave us alone so we have a good Memorial Day weekend."
Last year, the festival brought in 75,000, and promoters expect a similar turnout.
Crews said they have a plan in place if it rains.
The music will be halted if lightning is spotted.
