One dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seminole County on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

According to FHP, around 9:50 a.m., a 2009 Cadillac CTS was traveling northbound on Markham Woods Road, approaching Enclave Cove in Lake Mary.

According to the incident report, the driver was traveling above the posted speed limit and failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the SUV running off the roadway and striking a tree.

The 41-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

