Local

One dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Lake Mary

Iulia Pugachev was issued a notice to appear for criminal violations of operating a motor vehicle with no registration, imitation of a Florida Highway Patrol unit and misuse of a dealer license plate.
Woman arrested for painting car same as DHP vehicle A woman who "fell in love with the color scheme” was arrested in Florida for painting her car to resemble a Florida Highway Patrol unit. (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seminole County on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

According to FHP, around 9:50 a.m., a 2009 Cadillac CTS was traveling northbound on Markham Woods Road, approaching Enclave Cove in Lake Mary.

According to the incident report, the driver was traveling above the posted speed limit and failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the SUV running off the roadway and striking a tree.

The 41-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read