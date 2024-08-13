Disney reveals timeline for massive Walt Disney World expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Walt Disney Co. on Aug. 12 revealed specific timelines for projects announced over the weekend by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro at D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

The timeline for what’s billed as Walt Disney World’s largest Magic Kingdom expansion ever is aggressive.

Work on this project will begin as early as next week, with permits already filed to kickstart construction in Frontierland. The expansion, dubbed Beyond Big Thunder Mountain, will bring two major new lands to life, starting with a “Cars”-themed installation where guests can experience two new attractions.

