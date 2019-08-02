0 Do it for the 'gram: New photo studio brings warehouse of picture-perfect moments to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One minute you're bouncing beach balls in front of a flock of wall-mounted flamingos and the next you're bounding out of a colossal birthday cake. Turn the corner and you can be a hip professional posing in a Pinterest-perfect office space or a casual lady of leisure lounging on luxurious living room sofa.

Follow the rainbow-lacquered steps up to an otherwise unassuming 4,500-square-foot warehouse in Parramore and you can be in nearly two dozen picture-perfect places at once.

It's all at Wall Crawl, which is celebrating its grand opening Friday. Located just outside of downtown on west Church Street, the business is the brainchild of Winter Park blogger Jeanette Johnson and her photographer husband, Joshua.

"It's like the photo studio of your dreams," Jeanette said.

It's a photographer and social-media maven's dreamland with professionally-lit backgrounds set for any scenario. Need a new headshot? Pose in the office space. Want it to look like you live in the perfect Instagram goals apartment? Take a seat in a perfectly curated corner complete with hanging plants and shiplap walls.

Guests can book tickets to visit the space online, with a maximum of 30 spots available per hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors can bring their own camera equipment -- or just their smartphones -- and snap away throughout the studio or they can buy shots taken by professional "Instagram Husbands" that will follow guests around to get "the shot."

The Johnsons said the space is similar in some ways to popular social-media commerce-driven pop-ups that have dotted the country charging admission for people to visit and pose with oversized ice creams or ball pits themed after breakfast foods. But they said the Wall Crawl is permanent with only the art installations rotating each season.

"It's meant to be a shout out to the city beautiful," Jeanette said.

"We just want to see more color and beautiful things in bright spaces."

Joshua said he sees the space as more than just a place to capture the perfect 'gram. The couple wants to reach out to the Parramore community by inviting in neighbors and nearby school children.

He said he imagines the studio filled with school children flexing their creative muscles behind the camera to capture each corner at a new angle.

"We want to reach out to the community and get them excited about photography and art," he said.

Wall Crawl Orlando is open to the public starting Friday. Online reservations are required. Visit wallcrawl.com for more information.

