Does your pet need their annual vaccines? Here’s where they can get them for free next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If your cat or dog is due for their annual vaccinations, they can get them for free at an upcoming Pet Alliance event.

Pet Alliance’s Sanford and Alafaya locations will both host free vaccination events on Wednesday, Aug. 23. DAPPV and rabies vaccines will be available for dogs, and RCP and rabies vaccines will be available for cats.

The free vaccines are available thanks to a grant from Petco Love.

The vaccines will be provided by appointment only and are first come, first served. You can sign up for an appointment here.

The Sanford clinic is located at 2800 County Home Road. The Alafaya clinic is located at 12050 E. Colonial Drive.

