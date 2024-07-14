LIVE UPDATES: Officials investigate shooting at Trump rally as ‘possible assassination attempt’

BUTLER, Pa. — (AP) — Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd.

8 p.m. update:

Officials have released a statement from President Joe Biden:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

7:36 p.m. update:

Sources have confirmed to ABC News that the shooting at Trump’s rally is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.

The officials said live rounds were apparently fired from outside the security perimeter.

Local officials have confirmed that the shooter is dead, and a rally attendee was also killed.

7:20 p.m. update:

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung released the following statement:

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Original report:

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.

Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden simply responded, “No,” when asked if he’d been briefed about the incident.

