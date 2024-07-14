Central Florida officials react to shooting at Trump rally

ORLANDO, Fla. — State leaders and other officials are reacting after a shooting at former president Donald Trump’s rally Saturday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:
.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2024
Sen. Marco Rubio:
God protected President Trump pic.twitter.com/96UKVdjF3A— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott:
This was clearly an assassination attempt on President Trump. I’m glad he seems okay, and I am praying for him and all who were at the rally.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 13, 2024
There is ZERO tolerance for violence. I hope this monster is already caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Rep. Mike Waltz:
President Trump will be stronger than ever. God bless this man.— Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 13, 2024
It’ll take more than this to stop him. 👊🇺🇸
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood:
I say this with the knowledge that no one has all the facts out of Pennsylvania yet, and we will learn much more as the investigation proceeds.— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) July 14, 2024
All of America has to join in condemning today’s shooting and possible assassination attempt of former President Trump.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly:
