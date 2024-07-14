Central Florida officials react to shooting at Trump rally

ORLANDO, Fla. — State leaders and other officials are reacting after a shooting at former president Donald Trump’s rally Saturday.

Photos: Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2024

Sen. Marco Rubio:

God protected President Trump pic.twitter.com/96UKVdjF3A — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Sen. Rick Scott:

This was clearly an assassination attempt on President Trump. I’m glad he seems okay, and I am praying for him and all who were at the rally.



There is ZERO tolerance for violence. I hope this monster is already caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 13, 2024

Rep. Mike Waltz:

President Trump will be stronger than ever. God bless this man.



It’ll take more than this to stop him. 👊🇺🇸 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 13, 2024

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood:

I say this with the knowledge that no one has all the facts out of Pennsylvania yet, and we will learn much more as the investigation proceeds.



All of America has to join in condemning today’s shooting and possible assassination attempt of former President Trump. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) July 14, 2024

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly:

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of the shooting at Trump’s rally on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group