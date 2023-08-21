Donation helps Seminole County firefighters buy 200 teddy bears to gift to kids during emergencies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters now have more than 200 helpers at the ready to comfort children during emergencies.

Thanks to a donation by the Rotary Club of Lake Mary, the Seminole County Department purchased 200 trauma teddy bears to give out to children in distress.

Officials said the six-inch plush bears will be distributed at all of the department’s 20 stations and be available at the crew’s discretion to be given to children for various incidents.

“We know these teddy bears will bring comfort to children and help alleviate some distress, when possible,” Fire Chief Matt Kinley said. “I am proud of our department for the empathy and compassion shown to all residents and this is just another way we demonstrate that commitment.”

Firefighter Chris O’Neill, who runs medical or fire calls out of Station 24 in Winter Springs, suggested the department purchase the bears after trying to put children at ease during stressful times.

“As a father of an 8-year-old daughter, I know medical incidents can be scary from both a kid and parent’s perspective,” O’Neill said. “I’m happy the trauma teddy bears will be available for our crews to help calm and comfort local children, and I thank the Rotary for their support.”

