Downtown Orlando coffee shop to close soon

Downtown Credo North Quarter will close its 885 N. Orange Ave. coffee shop at the end of August, leaving a gap in the city’s popular coffee scene — for now. It is the company’s last coffee shop location, though it plans to seek a new spot.

The closure follows a significant rent increase imposed by landlord Acre Commercial Real Estate, leading the coffee shop to vacate its premises after nearly seven years of operation there.

Managing Partner Sandi Bargfrede of Acre Commercial Real Estate could not be reached for comment prior to publication.

