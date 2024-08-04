Padel courts proposed near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A padel facility is proposed near downtown Orlando on land owned by Team Market Group.

Orlando Padel Experience would include eight outdoor courts for the sport — which is similar to tennis but played with the court surrounded by glass — and use an existing 3,455-square-foot building for locker rooms, a store and a restaurant with beer and wine, according to city of Orlando documents.

Read: Tropical Storm Debby has formed, expected to become a hurricane before Monday landfall

The developer of the 1.08-acre project at 1000 W. Central Blvd. and 1014 W. Central Blvd. and a portion of 1001 W. Pine St. is seeking a conditional-use permit to allow for the courts. The project is set to go before the city’s municipal planning board Sept. 17.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group