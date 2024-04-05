Downtown Orlando slated for more than $1.45 billion in development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Downtown Orlando has over $1 billion in development in the pipeline.
The Downtown Orlando Community Redevelopment Agency/Downtown Development said that as of March, there are 20 proposed projects worth over $1.45 billion in the pipeline, including:
- 4,258 residential units
- 556 hotel rooms
- 136,162 square feet of retail space
- 321,045 square feet of office space
