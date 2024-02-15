Drag costume company to triple space despite state restrictions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Collins Creative will debut a new office in Kissimmee this month after starting out in a garage seven years ago.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The LGBTQIA-owned business will have a Feb. 24 grand opening for its roughly 3,000-square-foot space at 3305 Commerce Blvd. The firm started as a customization project for local drag queen attire in 2017, but quickly grew to include costuming for theme parks, cruise lines, area theater companies and television.

Read: New details unveiled as Disney’s affordable housing complex overcomes rocky start

Joshua Collins, owner of Collins Creative, told Orlando Business Journal he bought the property in November as his company has flourished in the past two years. The business previously operated out of an 800-square-foot space leased in downtown Kissimmee and is nearly done preparing the new building.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group