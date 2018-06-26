Driver hits pedestrian, five cars and shopping carts in supermarket parking lot

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a 73-year-old man hit a pedestrian, five vehicles and some shopping carts in a grocery store parking lot in Orange City.
Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes says Angel Rios Ruiz was leaving the parking lot of the Bravo Supermarket on Enterprise Road on Monday and intended to drive forward.
Instead he put his SUV in reverse, hitting a vehicle, deputies said. Then, he moved forward and hit a 52-year-old Deltona man.
Montes said the pedestrian was in critical condition when he was airlifted to a hospital.
None of the cars Ruiz hit was occupied, Montes said.
Troopers are investigating.
Location of the crash investigation:
