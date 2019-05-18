Driver shot after following other vehicle on I-4 in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man driving on I-4 was injured early Saturday after he was shot at several times by another driver, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to I-4 near the Dirksen Drive exit, near Deltona, around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a person shot.
A man told deputies he was driving westbound on I-4 and followed another car because it was going fast.
Eventually the other driver pulled out a gun and shot at the man several times, with one bullet striking him in the upper thigh, breaking his femur.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to be OK.
