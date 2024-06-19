Dunkin' helps raise funds for local children's hospitals.

ORLANDO, Fla. — $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at Dunkin on June 20 will be donated to local children’s hospitals.

Orlando customers can help children battling illnesses by purchasing an iced coffee on Thursday.

To celebrate the first day of summer, $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated.

The promotion is part of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which helps bring joy to children who suffer from hunger or an illness.

Dunkin’ said those simple joys include art, music and therapy programs; video gaming equipment; summer camps; learning and adaptive equipment; patient kits; parties for milestones and staffing child specialists.

Dunkin’ will also host a series of special “Painting with Joy” events in hospitals nationwide.

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children will host one of the painting events for patients and their families.

